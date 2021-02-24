Financial Analysis: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) versus Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Origin Bancorp and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 11.06% 5.17% 0.50% M&T Bank 21.49% 9.45% 1.06%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Origin Bancorp and M&T Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 1 3 1 3.00 M&T Bank 1 9 4 0 2.21

Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $31.13, indicating a potential downside of 10.92%. M&T Bank has a consensus price target of $133.17, indicating a potential downside of 17.86%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than M&T Bank.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Origin Bancorp pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&T Bank pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Bancorp and M&T Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $273.56 million 3.00 $53.88 million $2.28 15.32 M&T Bank $6.94 billion 3.00 $1.93 billion $13.75 11.79

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Origin Bancorp on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, and mortgage origination and servicing facilities. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 43 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides credit and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate credit, and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operates 731 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, and Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.