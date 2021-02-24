Financial Analysis: Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rayonier and Host Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $711.60 million 6.71 $59.10 million $0.46 76.02 Host Hotels & Resorts $5.47 billion 2.14 $920.00 million $1.78 9.32

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rayonier and Host Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 3 0 0 2.00 Host Hotels & Resorts 3 9 7 0 2.21

Rayonier currently has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential downside of 18.02%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential downside of 14.61%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Rayonier.

Risk and Volatility

Rayonier has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 5.14% 2.29% 1.17% Host Hotels & Resorts -21.88% -8.55% -4.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Rayonier on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.75 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (416,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a Âlook-through basisÂ, the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

