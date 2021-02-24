Financial Contrast: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) vs. TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TUI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TUI and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI -40.88% -128.51% -18.59% Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

TUI has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TUI pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TUI pays out -6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TUI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TUI and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI 7 1 0 0 1.13 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 3 4 4 0 2.09

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TUI and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI $8.90 billion 0.37 -$3.53 billion ($3.05) -0.92 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $22.53 billion 1.77 $2.34 billion $1.51 15.10

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than TUI. TUI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA beats TUI on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building. This segment markets its products primarily under the Loctite, Technomelt, and Bonderite brand names. Its Beauty Care segment offers hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons. This segment markets its products primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. The company's Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications. This segment markets its products primarily under the Persil, Bref, Purex, and all brand names. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

