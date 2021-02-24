Financial Survey: Flex LNG (FLNG) & The Competition

Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Flex LNG to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Flex LNG alerts:

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG’s peers have a beta of 0.14, meaning that their average share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.3% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96% Flex LNG Competitors -16.72% 2.33% 0.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flex LNG and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million $16.97 million 5.59 Flex LNG Competitors $2.99 billion $335.32 million 53.32

Flex LNG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG. Flex LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flex LNG and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67 Flex LNG Competitors 383 1264 1698 31 2.41

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential downside of 12.25%. Given Flex LNG’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flex LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Flex LNG beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.