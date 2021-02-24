FinNexus Market Cap Achieves $10.69 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and $1.19 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055513 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.69 or 0.00722678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00039151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00059692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003689 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,328,738 tokens. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

