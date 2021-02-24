FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post sales of $237.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.56 million. FireEye reported sales of $224.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FEYE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,005 shares of company stock worth $5,727,691 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 443.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FEYE stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73.

FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

