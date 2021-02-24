Fireswirl Technologies (CVE:FSW) Shares Up ∞

Fireswirl Technologies Inc (CVE:FSW)’s share price shot up ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,347 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$590,040.00 and a PE ratio of -0.35.

Fireswirl Technologies Company Profile (CVE:FSW)

Fireswirl Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in e-commerce business in China. The company primarily focuses on conducting e-commerce business, including the operation of online stores for international brands, as well as reselling of branded products on these online stores; and engages in online store content development and deployment activities.

