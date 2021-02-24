FirmaChain (FCT) Price Tops $0.0632 on Major Exchanges

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. FirmaChain has a market cap of $11.64 million and $212,957.00 worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirmaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirmaChain alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.49 or 0.00507659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00481757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00073668 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirmaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirmaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.