Firo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.29 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $5.45 or 0.00010759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a total market capitalization of $63.04 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,611.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.89 or 0.03259919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00363231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $539.12 or 0.01065212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.42 or 0.00411794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.10 or 0.00389444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00265623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00023870 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,577,116 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

