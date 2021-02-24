First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. 12,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,630. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

