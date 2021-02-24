First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.30% of First Merchants worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 3,610.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRME. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

FRME stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $44.67.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.