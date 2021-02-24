First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,209 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.31% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMBI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

