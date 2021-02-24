First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 997832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMBI. Stephens cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,841,000 after acquiring an additional 998,388 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 531,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,815,000 after acquiring an additional 279,840 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

