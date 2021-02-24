First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.99

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and traded as high as $16.40. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 16,542 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 199,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 188,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 43,393 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.