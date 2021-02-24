First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Head to Head Contrast

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A First Republic Bank 2 8 5 1 2.31

First Republic Bank has a consensus target price of $133.93, indicating a potential downside of 24.85%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares The Freedom Bank of Virginia and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A First Republic Bank 22.95% 10.96% 0.81%

Volatility and Risk

The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Freedom Bank of Virginia and First Republic Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Freedom Bank of Virginia $25.57 million 2.70 $190,000.00 N/A N/A First Republic Bank $4.16 billion 7.38 $930.33 million $5.81 30.68

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats The Freedom Bank of Virginia on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Freedom Bank of Virginia

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans. The company also provides credit cards; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, wire transfers, merchant, and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Chantilly, and Reston, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, construction loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company offered its services through 89 offices, including 78 licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 11 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

