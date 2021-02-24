First Republic Bank’s (FRC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $172.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after acquiring an additional 360,733 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

