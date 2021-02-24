First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 49,084 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of The RealReal worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after acquiring an additional 734,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 3,609.9% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 2,671,336 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $13,921,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The RealReal by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 408,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $4,035,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,243,328 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,802.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,086,774.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 204,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,494 shares of company stock valued at $14,303,048. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.