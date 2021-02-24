First Trust Advisors LP Buys 2,686 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of MYR Group worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 107.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MYR Group by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $593,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $285,613.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,801,794.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,955 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

