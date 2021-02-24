First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Axos Financial worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AX opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

