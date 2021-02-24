First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.61 Million Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,458 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Veritex worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBTX. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,644,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 256,745 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Veritex by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,902 in the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.