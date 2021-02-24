First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.68 Million Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Jack in the Box worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JACK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.28.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JACK opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

