First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,328 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,123.88, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Several brokerages have commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

