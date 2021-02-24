First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 632.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of National Vision worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EYE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.
Several research analysts have commented on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.
