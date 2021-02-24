First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 23,823 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 185.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Semtech worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 5,959.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 21.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter worth about $7,569,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 264,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 96,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,116,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,926.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,074.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,428. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.