First Trust Advisors LP Sells 59,199 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of South State worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,201,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in South State by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 153,770 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in South State by 951.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $488,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 173,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,670 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,094 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

South State stock opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.