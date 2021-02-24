First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.81

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.81 and traded as high as $55.10. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.02, with a volume of 26,473 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

