First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.53

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and traded as low as $23.47. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 200,644 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FPF)
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.