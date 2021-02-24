First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.53

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and traded as low as $23.47. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 200,644 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

