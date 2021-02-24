First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LDSF)

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

LDSF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 142,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,321. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.