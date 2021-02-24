First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 1.6% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $26,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 54,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.