First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.89

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.89 and traded as high as $21.84. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 1,321,184 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 846,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,877 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

