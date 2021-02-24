First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 269,755 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 994% from the average daily volume of 24,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,453,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

