First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.16

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 57171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 75,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,042,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

