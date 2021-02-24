First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.13

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $18.28. First United shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 12,163 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $125.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First United by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First United during the third quarter valued at $146,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in First United by 17.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First United during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First United by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares in the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

