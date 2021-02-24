FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.36

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.36 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 91.65 ($1.20). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14), with a volume of 3,230,580 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -4.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.36.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

