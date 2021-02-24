FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Shares Down 1.6%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.23. 3,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

FGROY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

