Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.59

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $6.90. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 46,798 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

