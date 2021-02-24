Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $16.29

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.29, but opened at $18.51. Fisker shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 133,498 shares.

FSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,640,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $9,604,000.

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

