Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.15, but opened at C$0.13. Fission 3.0 shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 91,433 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19.

About Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

