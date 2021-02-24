Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.30

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 8520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

The firm has a market cap of $951.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

