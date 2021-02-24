Flamingo (FLM) Trading Down 35.6% Over Last Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Flamingo token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $51.15 million and approximately $35.87 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.20 or 0.00492968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00080627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00060096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00469403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00072606 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

