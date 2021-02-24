Flash (FLASH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $473.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. Flash has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $473.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flash has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.37 or 0.00511056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00081982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.05 or 0.00482066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00073691 BTC.

About Flash

Flash was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Flash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

