FLETA Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $849,189.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $384.64 or 0.00774294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00033774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00038780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.67 or 0.04744016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,893,837 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

