FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading 0.4% Higher

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.72. 16,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 40,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYGV. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter.

