FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock Price Up 8.4%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 125,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 295,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $69.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.
About FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)
FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.
