FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock Price Up 8.4%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 125,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 295,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $69.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93,610 shares during the period. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

