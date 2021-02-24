FLIP Trading Down 8.2% This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $351,157.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00054232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00721916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00038267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059944 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

