FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.72 Million

Brokerages predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will announce $490.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $502.00 million and the lowest is $485.95 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $489.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLIR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.52.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

