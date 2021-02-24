FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0429 on Top Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. FLO has a market cap of $6.54 million and $88,637.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One FLO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

