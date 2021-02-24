Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 32,900 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.29% of Verisk Analytics worth $97,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after acquiring an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $15.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.00. The company had a trading volume of 77,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,174. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.43. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

