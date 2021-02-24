Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 5,974 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.31. The stock had a trading volume of 61,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,209. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.