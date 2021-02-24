Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $5,081,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 178,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,860,727. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $238.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.